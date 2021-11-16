Stocks To Watch: Escorts, Airtel, Apollo Tyres, IRCTC

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the domestic markets.

New Delhi: The domestic stock markets are expected to trade cautiously on Tuesday, taking cues from the global markets. Asian stocks traded flat as Japan's Nikkei fell 0.01 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI was up 0.17 per cent and Shanghai Composite index traded 0.07 per cent higher. Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a slightly higher opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures inched 0.18 per cent or 32.75 points up to 18,193.

The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71 on Monday; while the broader NSE Nifty had surged 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 18,109.45.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Escorts: The farm machinery and construction equipment major will increase its tractor prices from November 21. "There has been a steady rise in commodity prices necessitating a price hike to offset the impact of the continuing inflation. The increase in prices would vary across models and variants," Escorts stated.

Bharti Airtel: The telecom major has partnered with US-based Mavenir for open radio access network (Open RAN)-based fifth generation or 5G field trials in the mmWave and mid-band at Chandigarh tri-city.

EPL: The company has announced a major conversion of a leading brand partner Vicco Labs to 100 per cent recyclable packaging. Vicco labs and EPL have jointly worked to convert Vicco's 'Turmeric' range of products to recyclable Platina tubes.

IRCTC: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has tied up with the Sattvik Council of India to get certified in the process of cooking, transportation and storage of vegetarian food specially on board trains to religious sites with the Railways' catering arm inviting a third party audit of its base kitchens where such food is cooked to ensure a vegetarian environment. The stock had surged as much as 4.99 per cent on Monday.

Phoenix Mills: The Phoenix Mills Ltd. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) have announced a new joint venture to develop an office-led mixed-use asset in Lower Parel, Mumbai. CPP Investments has committed to invest Rs 1,350 crore in tranches, for an ultimate equity stake of 49 per cent in Plutocrat Commercial Real Estate Private Limited (PCREPL), which will own the asset.

Apollo Tyres: The company will further hike prices by 3-5 per cent in the third quarter of this fiscal to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It had already taken an average increase of around 9 per cent in tyre prices till September this year.