Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Bank Of Baroda, JSW Steel

The domestic stock indices are likely to trade lower on Tuesday, taking cues from their global peers. Asian shares fell in early trade today, tracking a volatile Wall Street session overnight.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicated a gap-down opening for the markets back home. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange, also known as the SGX Nifty Futures, fell 98.05 points or 0.62 per cent to 15,740.

The 30-share BSE Sensex had jumped 433 points or 0.82 per cent to close at 53,161 on Monday, while the broader NSE Nifty had moved 133 points or 0.85 per cent up to settle at 15,832.

Here Are Stocks To Watch During Today's Session:

Bajaj Auto: The automaker said its board has approved a share buyback programme for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 2,500 crore. The board of directors of the company approved the proposal for buyback of the fully paid up equity shares of the company with a face value of Rs 10 each from existing shareholders, except promoters and promoter group, from open market on the stock exchanges, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing.

Cipla: The pharma company has agreed to acquire an additional stake for nearly Rs 26 crore in digital tech company GoApptiv Private to raise its shareholding to 22.02 per cent.

Bank of Baroda: The public sector lender said it would raise Rs 5,000 crore by issuing long-term infrastructure bonds.

JSW Steel: Moody's Investors Service said it has upgraded the JSW Steel Ltd's Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Ba1 from Ba2. Ba1 rating means obligations are judged to have speculative elements and are subject to substantial credit risk.

Tata Consumer Products: The company would continue to look for the right acquisition opportunities in different categories to fuel its growth, Tata Consumer Products chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Further, Delta Corp and Sun TV are two stocks in F&O (Futures and Options) ban period today.