Narayana Hrudayalaya Surges Over 16% On Jump In March Quarter Net Profit

At 12:10 pm, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares were trading higher by 16.95 per cent on BSE

Narayana Hrudayalaya shares surged more than 16 per cent on the BSE after the company reported a massive jump in net profit in the March quarter. At 12:10 pm, Narayana Hrudayalaya shares were trading at Rs 514.05, higher by 16.95 per cent, on the BSE. The shares have touched an intra-day high of Rs 523 and a low of Rs 450 thus far.

Narayana Hrudayalaya reported a 467.5 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 68.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. The company saw a marginal 12.76 per cent growth in consolidated revenues for the March quarter, at Rs 837.76 crore.

The EBITDA grew 45.9 per cent to Rs 149.90 crore in the March quarter, as against Rs 102.80 crore in the same quarter last year.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading flat at 51,953.65 and 15,576.15 at the time.