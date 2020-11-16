BSE, NSE Shut Due To Diwali Balipratipada

India stock market: In Samvat 2076, the Sensex had added 11.23 per cent and Nifty had soared 10 per cent.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain shut on Monday i.e. November 16 on account of Diwali Balipratipada. Bali Pratipada is the fourth day of Diwali, the festival of lights. It is also known as Bali Padyami or Padva.

The BSE and NSE had conducted a special, one-hour trading session called Muhurat trading on Saturday, November 14 to mark the the festival of Diwali and the start of the new year Samvat 2077.

Samvat 2077 began on a cheerful note for the markets, with the benchmark indices closing at record highs in Saturday's Muhurat trading session. The Sensex rose 195 points or 0.45 per cent to end at 43,638 and the Nifty climbed up 60 points or 0.47 per cent to settle at 12,780 - both record closing highs.

The domestic stock indices surged more than 4 per cent in the extended Diwali week to hit a record on optimism over vaccine and US election results. The BSE Sensex gained 1,744 points, or 4.17 per cent for the week and the NSE Nifty gained 516.70 points or 4.21 per cent to 12,780.

In Samvat 2076, i.e. the period from Diwali 2019 to the eve of Diwali 2020, the Sensex added 4,384.94 points or 11.23 per cent and the Nifty soared 10 per cent.