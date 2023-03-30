Stock Markets To Remain Close Today On Ram Navami

Stock markets BSE and NSE will remain close today on the account of Ram Navami. According to the Bombay Stock Exchange website, the equity segment, equity derivative segment, the SLB segment and the currency derivatives segment will remain shut today.

There will be no trading on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) for the entire session today. The stock markets will reopen on Friday, March 31.

Trading in Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain shut on Ram Navami only in the morning session. However, trading in these segments will be open from 5.00 pm for the evening session.

According to the list of trading holidays on BSE website, this is the second stock market holiday in the month of March 2023. Earlier, the stock market was closed on March 7, 2023 on the occasion of Holi.

In the month of April 2023, according to BSE website, the stock market will remain closed for three days. On April 4, the market will remain close for Mahavir Jayanti, on April 7 for Good Friday and on April 14, the trading will remain close on the account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.