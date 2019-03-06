Sensex Hits Nearly One-Month High, Nifty Touches 11,050: 10 Things To Know

Advances in information technology, consumer goods and metal stocks supported the markets

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a higher note, amid a mixed trend in Asian peers, as investors awaited US-China trade developments. The Sensex rose as much as 197.73 points to 36,640.27 while the Nifty touched 11,051.25, up 63.8 points from the previous close. The 30-scrip benchmark index crossed the 36,600 mark to register the highest intraday level recorded since February 8. Advances in banking, information technology and consumer goods stocks supported the markets. However, weakness in auto stocks such as Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp limited the upside.