Sensex, Nifty Likely To Have A Cautious Opening

The domestic stock markets are likely to open mildly in the green, extending the gains witnessed in Friday's session. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Nifty in India, with a 25-point gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 15,896, higher by 25 points or 0.15 per cent, on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Asian shares got the week off to a cautious start on Monday as a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over the weekend hurt investor sentiment while oil hovered around 2-1/2 year highs.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last a shade weaker at 703.17, still near a two-week high of 705.35 made on June 16. Australian shares slipped 0.3 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index was slightly higher. Japan's Nikkei was 0.1 per cent weaker.

The S&P 500 ended the week at record high on Friday, lifted by Nike and several banks, while weaker-than-expected inflation data eased worries about a sudden tapering in stimulus by the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones rose 0.69 per cent to end at 34,433.84 points, while the S&P 500 gained 0.33 per cent to 4,280.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.06 per cent to 14,360.39.

On the earnings front, NALCO, Aarvee Denims, Bartronics India and Eros International Media will declare their March quarter numbers during the day.

On Friday, the BSE Sensex had climbed 226.04 points to 52,925.04 and the Nifty gained 69.90 points to 15,860.40.