Sensex, Nifty Closed For Trading Due To Muharram

The rupee ended higher by 10 paise at 74.24 per dollar on Wednesday vis-a-vis previous close of 74.34

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are closed for trading today i.e. August 19 on account of Muharram. Muharram commemorates the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein Ibn Ali in the battle of Karbala in AD 680. It also marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year.

The currency markets will also be shut for the day. However, the MCX will be closed only in the morning session from 9 am to 5 pm. Normal trading will resume on Friday i.e. August 19.

On Wednesday, August 18, the Sensex snapped its four-day record-breaking run to end lower by 162.78 points or 0.29 per cent at 55,629.49 and the Nifty declined 45.80 points, or 0.28 per cent, to close at 16,568.80. ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the top drags on the markets.

In the currency market, the rupee ended higher by 10 paise at 74.24 per dollar on Wednesday as against the previous close of 74.34.