BSE, NSE Shut Due To Ambedkar Jayanti

The wholesale commodity markets will open for trading in the second half of the day

The BSE and NSE will remain closed for trading today i.e. April 14 on account of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. Dr Ambedkar is the key architect of India's constitution and is also known for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society.

The wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion markets, will however open for trading in the second half of the day. The markets will resume normal trading on Thursday i.e. April 15.

The markets will also be closed next Wednesday i.e. April 21 due to Ram Navami.

On April 13, the Sensex rose 660.68 points or 1.38 per cent to end at 48,544.06 and the Nifty jumped 194 points or 1.36 per cent to close at 14,504.80 due to hopes of new vaccines. The trend reversal came just a day after the Sensex tanked over 1700 points on fears of soaring Covid 19 cases across India.