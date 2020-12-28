Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Higher

At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading higher by 0.37 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

The domestic stock markets are likely to open in the green, in line with the global indices. Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India, with a 43-points gain. At 7:30 am, the Nifty futures were trading at 13,796, higher by 43 points or 0.37 per cent on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Global shares ticked up on Monday as a source said U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package he had until now refused to sign.

Japan's Nikkei inched up 0.4 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent, though trade is slow with many markets still closed for holiday.

The S&P 500 ended higher at the close of a shortened session on Thursday as investors headed into the long Christmas weekend with hopes that an imminent stimulus agreement, a Brexit deal, and the ongoing vaccine rollout will spell brighter days in the coming year.

The Dow Jones rose 0.23 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.35 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.26 per cent.

On Thursday, the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes rose for third session in a row on Thursday, led by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The Sensex had ended 529 points or 1.14 per cent higher at 46,973.54 and Nifty 50 index had climbed 148 points or 1.09 per cent to close at 13,749.25.