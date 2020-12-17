Sensex, Nifty Likely To Open Lower Today

At 8:29 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 0.19% lower at 13,682.00.

Domestic share markets are likely to start Thursday's session on a negative note, breaking a three-day record-breaking streak riding on optimism around COVID-19 vaccines and on continued foreign fund inflows. The Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 benchmark index — declined 46.55 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 13,661.20 at the weakest level recorded ahead of the opening of Indian markets. At 8:29 am, the SGX Nifty futures traded 25.75 points, or 0.19 per cent, lower at 13,682.00.

Equity markets across Asia perched near record heights as monetary support and the hope of fiscal stimulus in the US put traders in a festive mood.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.30 per cent higher at an all-time high at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark rose 0.20 per cent.

Brent crude oil futures — a proxy for global energy consumption and growth — rose 0.70 per cent to $51.45 per barrel, their highest since early March, before over-production fears and coronavirus worries pushed oil prices off a cliff.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed on Wednesday to keep pouring cash in to markets until the US economic recovery is secure.

US lawmakers edged closer to agreement on a $900 billion coronavirus-relief spending package on Wednesday with top Democrats and Republicans sounding more positive than they have in months about getting something done.

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin extended gains after breaking past the $20,000 mark overnight. It was last up 2 per cent at $21,942.