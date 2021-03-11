BSE, NSE Shut Due To Mahashivratri

Commodity markets will be closed in morning session, but will resume trading in the evening

The BSE and NSE will be shut for trading on Thursday, March 11 on account of Mahashivratri. The currency markets will also be closed during the day, while the commodity markets will be closed in the morning session, but will resume trading in the evening. Maha Shivaratri is celebrated in honour of god Shiva and refers to the night when Shiva performs the heavenly dance.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices rose for the third consecutive day due to positive global cues. The BSE Sensex gained 254.03 points or 0.50 per cent to end at 51,279.51 and NSE Nifty advanced 76.40 points or 0.51 per cent to shut at 15,174.80.

The rupee ended flat at 72.91 per dollar as against the previous day's close of 72.93, after trading in the range of 72.89-73.09.

The markets will reopen for trading on March 12 i.e. Friday.