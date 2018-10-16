Sensex Climbs Nearly 300 Points To Reclaim 35,150, Nifty Tops 10,580

Sensex, Nifty today: Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green.

The domestic stock markets closed on a higher note on Tuesday, amid heavy selling in PSU banking stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 297.38 points or 0.85 per cent to end at 35,162.48. The Nifty50 index of the NSE advanced 72.25 points or 0.69 per cent to settle at 10,584.75. The equity indices closed on a positive note for their third consecutive session of gains after a global rout on Thursday had put the Nifty on to its worst start to the October quarter in a decade. All sectoral indices ended in the green, with maximum gains visible among banks, realty, auto, IT, pharma and FMCG sectors.

Investors shifted their focus to September quarter earnings season from global trade and geopolitical tensions. Hero MotoCorp and Infosys are among the key companies reporting their Q2 results later in the day.

Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks finished the session in the green. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Mahindra & Mahindra (+3.97 per cent), Adani Ports (+3.54 per cent), ONGC (+3.44 per cent), SBIN (+2.60 per cent), ICICI Bank (+2.51 per cent) and Axis Bank (+2.25 per cent). Mahindra & Mahindra (+4.01 per cent), Adani Ports (+4 per cent), ONGC (+3.22 per cent), Tech Mahindra (+2.94 per cent) and SBIN (+2.72 per cent) led the pack of Nifty gainers.

In terms of stock-specific action, Federal Bank's shares settled up at 8.03 per cent on BSE after the lender posted a 0.9 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest income.