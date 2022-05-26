Sensex Snaps 3-Day Losing Run, Jumps 503 Points; Nifty Ends Above 16,150

Sensex and Nifty settled on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks jumped on Thursday, halting a three-day plunge in a volatile trading session. The domestic indices fluctuated between gains and losses during intraday deals before settling higher, led by buying in banking and metal stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 503 points or 0.94 per cent to close at 54,253, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 144 points or 0.90 per cent up to settle at 16,170. Sensex swung in a band of 921 points during today's session.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a strong note as Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 1.35 per cent and small-cap moved 0.77 per cent higher.