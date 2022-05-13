Sensex Rises Over 450 Points, Nifty Trades Above 15,950

Sensex and Nifty started on a higher note today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Friday jumped in opening deals led by gains across all sectors after a steep fall in the previous session. Asian shares found some footing after a volatile session for U.S. equities. Though, investors remained worried amid the persistently high inflation and hawkish policy stance by central banks.

Trends on the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange (SGX Nifty) indicated a gap-up start for the domestic indices.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 481 points or 0.91 per cent to 53,411 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 147 points or 0.93 per cent up to trade at 15,955.

Mid- and small-cap shares were positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 2.47 per cent and small-cap surged 2.57 per cent.

All of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma were outperforming the index by rising as much as 2.53 per cent, 1.96 per cent and 2.21 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Motors was the top gainer as the stock soared 7.88 per cent to Rs 401.65. Sun Pharma, UPL, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel were also among the gainers.

The overall market breadth stood strong as 2,257 shares were advancing while 443 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, M&M, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries and Bajaj Finserv were among the top gainers.

In contrast, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HDFC twins (HDFC and HDFC Bank), Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro and UltraTech Cement were trading in the red.

Sensex had plummeted 1,158 points or 0.51 per cent to close at 54,088, while Nifty had moved 359 points or 2.22 per cent down to settle at 15,808.