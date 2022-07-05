Sensex, Nifty Slip Into Red Amid Volatile Trade; IT Stocks Drag

Indian equity benchmarks on Tuesday settled lower, reversing initial gains, as the indices struggled to keep the positive momentum. The domestic indices plunged into the red, dragged by technology, bank, automobile and consumer stocks despite positive cues from the Asian markets.

Stocks in Asia inched up amid reports that the U.S. may ease some tariffs on goods from China.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 100 points or 0.19 per cent lower to close at 53,134 today, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 25 points or 0.15 per cent lower to settle at 15,811. Sensex swung in a band of 812 points during today's session.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a weak note as Nifty Midcap 100 dropped 0.27 per cent and small-cap edged 0.07 per cent lower.

11 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in the red. Sub-indexes IT, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Consumer Durables dived as much as 0.70 per cent, 0.37 per cent, 0.36 per cent, 0.16 per cent and 0.13 per cent.

However, Nifty Healthcare, Nifty Metal and Nifty Oil & Gas showed strength by climbing 0.34 per cent, 0.30 per cent and 0.18 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, HDFC Life was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 1.81 per cent to Rs 563.90. ITC, Wipro, Maruti and Britannia were also among the laggards.

Though, the overall market breadth stood positive as 1,725 shares advanced while 1,562 declined on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ITC, Wipro, M&M, L&T, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were among the top losers with their shares down as much as 1.73 per cent.

In contrast, PowerGrid, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bahrti Airtel and Tech Mahindra finished in the green.

Further, shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's biggest insurer and largest domestic financial investor, rose 1.49 per cent to end at Rs 702.80.