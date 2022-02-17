Sensex, Nifty Extend Fall In Volatile Session Dragged By Banking Stocks

On BSE, the overall market breadth stood weak as 1,312 shares advanced while 2,055 declined.

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices on Thursday fell for the second straight session led by losses in banking stocks amid highly volatile trade. Investors turned cautious weighing on geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 105 points or 0.18 per cent to close at 57,892; while the broader NSE Nifty moved 18 points or 0.10 per cent lower to end at 17,305. Both the indexes fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the session before settling in red.

Mid- and small-cap shares finished on a negative note as Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.30 per cent and small-cap shares plunged 1.04 per cent.

13 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- settled in red. Nifty Private Bank and Nifty PSU Bank underperformed the index by falling as much as 1.19 per cent and 1.18 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, ICICI Bank was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 2.15 per cent to Rs 747.60. Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and UPL were also among the laggards.

In contrast, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, ONGC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Life were among the gainers

On BSE, the overall market breadth stood weak as 1,312 shares advanced while 2,055 declined.

On the 30-share BSE platform, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and TCS attracted the most losses with their shares sliding as much as 2.03 per cent.

Both the domestic bourses have witnessed a see-saw trade since the start of this week, taking cues from the global markets.