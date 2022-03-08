Sensex Falls Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 15,800; Hindalco, SBI Life, HDFC Bank Top Drag

Mid-and small-cap shares were trading in the positive zone.

New Delhi: The Indian equity indices opened lower on Tuesday taking cues from the global markets amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Japan's Nikkei sank 0.3 per cent while Australian shares were down 0.24 per cent amid a sea of red across Asian markets. Brent crude, which briefly hit more than $139 a barrel in the previous session, jumped around in morning trade and was up about 0.8% at $124.20.

Overnight, Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply with the Nasdaq Composite confirming it was in a bear market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.37 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.95 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.62 per cent.

Back home, as of 9:16 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell 107 points or 0.20 per cent to 52,736; while the broader NSE Nifty dived 35 points or 0.22 per cent to 15,828.

Mid-and small-cap shares were trading in the positive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.84 per cent up and small-cap shares gained 1.20 per cent.

Six out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red in early trade. Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto were underperforming the index by falling as much as 1.09 per cent and 1.02 per cent, respectively. Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma moved as much as 0.61 per cent, 0.59 per cent and 0.73 per cent higher, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Hindalco was the top Nifty loser as the stock cracked 2.53 per cent to Rs 604.05. SBI Life, HDFC Bank, Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp were also among the laggards.

On BSE, the overall market breadth was strong as 1,946 shares were advancing while 640 were declining.

On the 30-share BSE index, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were among the top losers. In contrast, PowerGrid, NTPC, Tech Mahindra and TCS were trading in the green.

Sensex had nosedived 1,491 points or 2.74 per cent to close at 52,843 on Monday; while Nifty had moved 382 points or 2.35 per cent lower to settle at 15,863.