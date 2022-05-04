Sensex Dives Over 1,100 Points On RBI's Surprise Rate Hike Move; Nifty Trades Below 16,750

Sensex and Nifty slumped in late deals today.

Indian equity benchmarks on Wednesday plunged sharply in late deals after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a hike in key interest rate. In a surprise move, RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points (bps) to 4.40 per cent in an off-cycle meeting today. Repo rate is the rate at which a central bank lends money to banks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,120 points or 1.97 per cent to 55,856, while the broader NSE Nifty moved 340 points or 1.99 per cent down to trade at 16,730.

Mid- and small-cap shares were weak as Nifty Midcap 100 fell 1.78 per cent and small-cap shed 1.88 per cent.

All of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the red. Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Financial Services were underperforming the index by falling as much as 3.19 per cent and 2.32 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Apollo Hospitals was the top loser as the stock cracked 6.43 per cent to Rs 4,027.95. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Hindalco were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth stood negative as 990 shares were advancing while 2,329 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, Bajaj Finserv, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, L&T and Dr Reddy's were among the top laggards.

In contrast, PowerGrid, NTPC, Infosys, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys were trading in the green.

Also, state-insurer Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened for subscription today. As of 2:53 pm, the public issue was subscribed 0.46 times.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also expected to raise rates by 50 bps when its meeting concludes later in the day.