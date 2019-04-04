Need To Withdraw Your PF Money? Here's How You Can Do It Online

Using online facility, subscribers can apply for withdrawal from EPF corpus.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to withdraw money from their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) corpus for specific purposes, according to its website- epfindia.gov.in. To apply for such withdrawal online, the subscriber must have an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and the mobile number used for activating the UAN number should be in working condition. The UAN should be KYC (Know Your Customer) verified by furnishing information such as Aadhaar, PAN (Permanent Account Number) and bank details, according to EPFO's website. (Also read: Need To Check Your EPF Balance? Here Are 4 Ways To Do It)

Here are the steps to initiate a EPF claim online via EPFO's website:

Step 1: Firstly, login to the EPFO portal - unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in using UAN and password

Step 2: Now, click on 'Manage' and select KYC. Here, you can check if the KYC details such as Aadhaar, PAN and bank details are correct and verified or not. Click on 'Services'

Step 3: From the drop-down list, select 'Claim'

Step 4: The member details are displayed. Click on 'Verify'

Step 5: The claim form appears. Enter the last 4 digits of bank account

Step 6: Click on 'Proceed For Online Claim'

Step 7: A new tab opens where the subscriber is required to fill the EPF claim details like pupose and amount of advance required. The subscriber must choose the type of withdrawal claim they wish to file- full withdrawal, partial withdrawal or pension withdrawal

Step 8: Now, click on 'Get Aadhaar OTP'. OTP (One Time Password) will be sent to the mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card. Your claim is submitted, which will then be forwarded to the employer for approval. Once approved, the PF amount will be credited to the subscriber's account within 10 days

