Steel Ministry Pursuing A Cut In Import Duty On Coking Coal

NEW DELHI: Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Thursday he wanted the finance ministry to scrap the 2.5 per cent duty on imports of coking coal, a key steelmaking raw material, to limit input costs.

"We are pursuing a cut," Chaudhary Birender Singh told reporters. "We want to make it zero. It cannot be 2.5 per cent to 2 per cent."

Coking coal imports rose 13 per cent in the 2017/18 fiscal year that ended in March.

