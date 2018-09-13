NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Steel Ministry Pursuing A Cut In Import Duty On Coking Coal

Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Thursday he wanted the finance ministry to scrap the 2.5 per cent duty on imports of coking coal.

Economy | September 13, 2018 14:16 IST
"We are pursuing a cut," Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh told reporters.

NEW DELHI: Steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said on Thursday he wanted the finance ministry to scrap the 2.5 per cent duty on imports of coking coal, a key steelmaking raw material, to limit input costs.

"We are pursuing a cut," Chaudhary Birender Singh told reporters. "We want to make it zero. It cannot be 2.5 per cent to 2 per cent."

Coking coal imports rose 13 per cent in the 2017/18 fiscal year that ended in March.

