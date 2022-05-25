States' Role Vital For Emission Intensity Reduction By 45% Till 2030: Power Minister

Power Minister R K Singh has said that states' role is vital in emission intensity reduction

Emphasising that states' role is significant for successful implementation of the reduction in emission intensity by 45 per cent by 2030, Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday directed state governments to set up state-level steering committees for energy transition.

The states and union territories will work on annual strategies for energy transition under these committees.

These committees will function under the chairmanship of respective chief secretaries and will have as members principal secretaries of power, renewable energy, transport, agriculture, rural development, public works as well as urban affairs departments.

Mr Singh while emphasising that energy transition is the only way of reducing carbon emissions, pointed out that some states like Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already constituted such committees.

The states were urged upon by the Power Minister to achieve zero diesel levels in agriculture by 2024 b reducing the consumption of diesel in the sector.

For this, financial assistance through the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme could be taken for adopting solar energy for separate agricultural feeders and agricultural feeders, the minister suggested in a meeting with states.