Here's How To Report Unauthorised Electronic Transaction At SBI

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest banker by subscriber base, among its various services offers its customers access to transact electronically by using ATM/debit cards. The electronic transactions by debit cards can be made via point of sale machines at shops, online purchases at e-commerce websites and cash withdrawal service at various automatic teller machines (ATMs). Although, electronic transactions provide convenience to SBI customers, however, they can be misused for unauthorised electronic transfers. If in case you come across any unauthorised electronic transfer you can report to SBI on an urgent basis.

Here are the ways you can report unauthorised electronic transaction at State Bank of India:

SBI customers can notify unauthorised electronic transaction on toll free numbers - 1800-425-3800 and 1800-11-2211 immediately, according to SBI's website www.sbi.co.in.

Longer the time taken to notify, higher would be the risk of loss to you, SBI noted on its website.

The State Bank of India has mentioned "12 Golden Rules" to keep ATM transactions safe and secure, on its website and these are as follows:

Please sign on the reverse of the card immediately on receipt. Change your ATM PIN regularly. Never keep the PIN with the debit card or write on it. Always memorise it. Do not provide the ATM card and PIN details to anyone, including Bank/IBA/RBI/Govt. agency/family/friends, etc. Bank or any other institution will never ask for this information. Do not let strangers come in to the ATM room or take their help to complete the transactions. Hide the keypad while keying in your PIN at ATM/POS terminals. Do not throw your transaction slip in the ATM room as it contains your account information. Always wait till the ATM returns to the idle mode and the green light is blinking. Insist on swiping your card in your presence in hotels/shops/malls, etc. Never swipe your card at POS machines kept at unknown temporary stalls. Block and destroy your old card, when you get a new one. Register your mobile number at the branch to get SMS alerts for all transactions Hotlist your card immediately on losing it by calling 1800 425 3800 or 1800 11 22 11.

SBI mentions that one should not provide the ATM card and PIN details to anyone, including banks, banking agents, Reserve Bank of India and any other entity. Bank or any other institution will never ask for this information.

