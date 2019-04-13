SBI Salary Package Account: Eligibility, Other Features Explained Here

Existing saving account with SBI can also be converted to salary accounts.

State Bank of India or SBI offers the facility of opening a salary package account, which is a special savings account offered to salaried customers. According to SBI's website- sbi.co.in, salary package account is a zero balance account. This means that monthly average balance (MAB) rule is not applicable. Monthly Average Balance (MAB) is the sum of all end of the day (EOD) closing balance divided by the number of days in that month.