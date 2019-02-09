NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

SBI Reduces Interest Rates On All Home Loans Up To 30 Lakh Rupees

In a surprise move on Thursday, the RBI not only lowered its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent but also turned accommodative.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: February 09, 2019 11:34 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Reduces Interest Rates On All Home Loans Up To 30 Lakh Rupees
Mumbai: 

A day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduced a key lending rate, the State Bank of India (SBI) decided to cut interest rates on all home loans up to Rs 30 lakh.

Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI, said: "As the nation's largest lender, we have always kept customer interests at the centre.

"SBI has the highest market share of the home loans market and it is only appropriate that we empower the large lower and middle class segment by transmitting the rate cut announced by the RBI."

In a surprise move on Thursday, the RBI not only lowered its key lending rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 6.25 per cent but also turned accommodative, changing its monetary policy stance from "calibrated tightening" to "neutral".
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBI home loanSBI home loan interest rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Chocolate DayKarnataka BudgetFriedlieb Ferdinand RungePM Modi in JalpaiguriLive TVRafale DealHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekPaytm PostpaidSourav Ganguly

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top