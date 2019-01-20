NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

SBI Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account: How To Invest, Interest Rates, Tax Benefits

As per extant instructions, opening of PPF accounts in the name of Hindu undivided family is not permitted, according to SBI.

Your Money | | Updated: January 20, 2019 14:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Public Provident Fund (PPF) Account: How To Invest, Interest Rates, Tax Benefits

Under SBI's PPF account, interest income is totally exempt from Income Tax.

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, offers a host of services to its customers. PPF (Public Provident Fund) account, one such product offered by the lender, is a retirement planning-focused instrument. Public Provident Fund (Amendment) Scheme, 2016 was introduced by the National Savings Organization in 1968 to mobilize small savings.A PPF account provides an investment avenue with decent returns coupled with income tax benefits, according to SBI's corporate website - sbi.co.in. Individuals in their own name as well as on behalf of a minor can open PPF account at any branch.
Here are 10 things to know about SBI's PPF (Public Provident Fund) account:
  1. As per extant instructions, opening of PPF accounts in the name of Hindu undivided family is not permitted, according to SBI.
  2. A minimum of Rs 500 subject to a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 per annum can be deposited. The subscriber should not deposit more than Rs.1,50,000 per annum as the excess amount neither earns any interest nor is eligible for rebate under Income Tax Act
  3. The amount can be deposited in lump sum or in a maximum of 12 installments per year.
  4. The original duration of the scheme is 15 years. Thereafter, on application by the subscriber, it can be extended for 1 or more blocks of 5 years each.
  5. Interest rate is determined by central government on quarterly basis. At present it is 8.0 per cent per annum. Interest is calculated on the minimum balance (in PPF account) between fifth day and end of the month and is paid on March 31 every year.
  6. Loans and withdrawals are permitted depending upon the age of the account and balances as on the specified dates.
  7. Under SBI's PPF account, income tax benefits are available under Section 88 of Income Tax Act. Interest income is totally exempt from Income Tax. Amount outstanding to the credit is fully exempted from Wealth Tax also.
  8. Nomination facility is available in the name of one or more persons. The shares of nominees are also defined by the subscriber.
  9. The PPF account can be transferred to other branches/ other banks or post offices and vice versa upon request by the subscriber. The service is free of charges, mentioned SBI.
  10. Premature payment is allowed only after the account or the account of the minor account holder of whom he/she is the guardian has completed five financial years, where either the amount is required for the treatment of serious ailments or life threatening diseases of the account holder, spouse or dependent children or parents, on production of supporting documents from competent medical authority; or the amount is required for higher education of the account holder or the minor account holder, on production of documents and fee bills in confirmation of admission in a recognized institute of higher education in India and abroad, as mentioned on SBI's corporate website.


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

PPF (Public Provident Fund)SBI PPF account

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHHonor 10 LiteFlipkart SaleAmazon Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top