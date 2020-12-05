Check Interest Rates Offered By State Bank Of India On Fixed Deposits

The State Bank of India (SBI) currently provides interest rates to the tune of 3.4-6.2 per cent to senior citizens, and 2.9-5.4 per cent to general depositors, on retail fixed deposits (FDs). The country's largest lender by assets, provides eight maturity options for FDs up to Rs 2 crore. The maturity period also known as the lock-in period starts at seven days and extends to as long as 10 years. The commercial banks such as State Bank of India, revises interest rates applicable to fixed deposits from time to time, to align with the benchmark rates. (Also Read: Up To 8.2% Annual Return On Fixed Deposit? Read This)
 

State Bank of India (SBI) currently provides these annual returns on retail fixed deposits (FDs):

SBI Fixed Deposit Rates

Maturity PeriodInterest Rate With Effect From September 10
PublicSenior citizen
Seven days to 45 days2.9%3.4%
46 days to 179 days3.9%4.4%
180 days to 210 days4.4%4.9%
211 days to less than one year4.4%4.9%
One year to less than two years4.9%5.4%
Two years to less than three years5.1%5.6%
Three years to less than five years5.3%5.8%
Five years and up to 10 years5.4%6.2%
(Source: sbi.co.in)


These interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 2 crore) have been effective since September 10, 2020. All figures in per cent are per annum. The bank provides different annual returns on retail domestic term deposits for Rs 2 crore and above.

