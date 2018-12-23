SBI Fund Transfer Service: Charges Levied By Bank For IMPS, NEFT, RTGS Transactions

SBI charges certain fee per transaction for these money transfer services, the bank said.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers the facility of Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) service for transfer of funds, or money, from one account to another through computer-based systems. SBI also charges certain fee per transaction for these money transfer services. These charges depend on the type of money transfer and factors such as amount and time of transaction. The user may choose one of these technologies as per his or her money transfer requirements.

Here are different charges levied by SBI on IMPS, NEFT, RTGS transactions:

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)

Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service. The facility is available to all registered users of 'SBI Anywhere Personal' having transaction rights on one or more accounts, said country's largest lender on its website- onlinesbi.com. This facility allows the customer to transfer funds on a 24x7 basis and 365 days of the year. However, the maximum amount that be transferred is Rs 2 lakh. This facility is available only via internet banking, the bank said. National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

No Amount Charge 1 Up to Rs.1000/- No Charges 2 Rs.1001 to Rs 10,000/- Rs.1/- + GST 3 Rs.10,001 to Rs 1,00,000/- Rs.2/- + GST 4 Rs 1,00,001 to 2,00,000/- Rs.3/- + GST

(As mentioned on SBI's website- sbi.co.in)

National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS)

National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) allows for electronic transfer of funds from bank branch to any individual having an account with any other bank branch in the country participating in this scheme. NEFT transactions are settled in batches. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) acts as the service provider and transfers the credit to other bank's account. Currently, NEFT operates in hourly batches on all working days including working Saturdays, noted SBI.

Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) is a system where the processing of funds transfer instructions takes place at the time they are received. The RTGS system is the fastest possible interbank money transfer facility available through secure banking channels in India, mentioned SBI. Under normal circumstances the beneficiary bank branch receives the funds in real time as soon as funds are transferred by the remitting bank. The beneficiary bank has to credit the beneficiary's account within two hours of receiving the funds transfer message, SBI mentioned.

Minimum/maximum amount for RTGS/NEFT transactions:

Minimum / Maximum amount for RTGS / NEFT transactions under retail internet banking Type Minimum Maximum RTGS Rs. 2 Lakhs Rs. 10 Lakhs NEFT No Minimum Rs. 10 Lakhs

(As mentioned on SBI's website- sbi.co.in)

Minimum / Maximum amount for RTGS / NEFT transactions under corporate Internet banking Type Minimum Maximum RTGS Rs.2 Lakhs Rs.50 lakhs for Vyapaar and Rs.2000 crores for Vistaar NEFT No Minimum Rs.50 lakhs for Vyapaar and Rs.2000 crores for Vistaar

(As mentioned on SBI's website- sbi.co.in) Charges for NEFT are as listed in the following table: Item Transaction Slab Charges (exclusive of Goods and Service Tax) Internet banking charges (exclusive of Goods and Service Tax) NEFT Upto Rs 10,000 Rs 2.50 Rs 1 Upto Rs1 lakh Rs 5.00 Rs 2 Above Rs 1 lakh to 2 lakh Rs 15.00 Rs 3 Above Rs 2 lakh Rs 25.00 Rs 5