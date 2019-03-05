This SBI Gold Scheme Works Like A Fixed Deposit (FD)

One can invest a minimum of 30 gram (gross) gold under SBI's R-GDS scheme.

State Bank of India or SBI, the country's largest lender, also offers a special type of fixed deposit (FD) scheme denominated in gold. Under R-GDS or Revamped Gold Deposit Scheme (R-GDS), the customer can deposit the idle gold to earn an interest, according to SBI's website - sbi.co.in. Individuals, proprietorship and partnership firms, Hindu undivided families (HUFs), trusts - including mutual funds/exchange-traded funds registered under market regulator Sebi's regulations - and companies can invest in State Bank of India's R- GDS, according to the bank's website.