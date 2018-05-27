SBI Credit Cards: Documents Needed, KYC Forms, Other Formalities

SBI Credit Cards: Documents You Need To Submit
Copy of self-attested UID/Aadhaar card
Copy of self-attested current residence address proof
Duly signed KYC declaration form
Copy of self-attested PAN card or form 60
One recent self-attested passport size photograph
For residence proof, one can submit any of the acceptable officially valid documents (OVD) to comply with KYC norms. These documents include passport, voter's ID card, driving licence, job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of the state government, letter issued by the national population register (NPR) containing details of name and address.
Tips for secure credit card usage:
SBI credit cards give you a lot of power and if you follow some crucial mantras about their usage, you can harness them well. You should ensure the safety of your credit card, PIN number, card expiry date, CVV (security code) by all means. Also, please do not share your credit card's One Time Password (OTP) with anyone. Always get your current contact number updated to ensure receipt of transaction alerts. Whenever you travel abroad, you should stay informed about the benefits you can avail in case of card loss or theft, such card insurance plans and emergency card replacement services.
Be vigilant and check your credit card statements/transaction alert SMS carefully for any suspicious transaction(s). If you ever notice any unsolicited transaction, immediately report the same.
