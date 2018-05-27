SBI Credit Cards: Documents Needed, KYC Forms, Other Formalities For residence proof, one can submit any of the acceptable officially valid documents (OVD) to comply with KYC norms

If you are applying for an SBI (State Bank of India) credit card , you should know about the documents that you need to submit to be able to procure it. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandate, it is required for all credit card customers to comply with 'Know Your Customers (KYC)' norms and provide requisite information and documentation periodically. For this, you need to submit the following documents to complete the same:Copy of self-attested UID/Aadhaar cardCopy of self-attested current residence address proofDuly signed KYC declaration formCopy of self-attested PAN card or form 60One recent self-attested passport size photographFor residence proof, one can submit any of the acceptable officially valid documents (OVD) to comply with KYC norms. These documents include passport, voter's ID card, driving licence, job card issued by NREGA duly signed by an officer of the state government, letter issued by the national population register (NPR) containing details of name and address.SBI credit cards give you a lot of power and if you follow some crucial mantras about their usage, you can harness them well. You should ensure the safety of your credit card, PIN number, card expiry date, CVV (security code) by all means. Also, please do not share your credit card's One Time Password (OTP) with anyone. Always get your current contact number updated to ensure receipt of transaction alerts. Whenever you travel abroad, you should stay informed about the benefits you can avail in case of card loss or theft, such card insurance plans and emergency card replacement services. Be vigilant and check your credit card statements/transaction alert SMS carefully for any suspicious transaction(s). If you ever notice any unsolicited transaction, immediately report the same.If you want to seek personal loan, you can click here . For Home loan, you can click here NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter