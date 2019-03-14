SBI ATM Card Rules: Cash Withdrawal Limits, Transaction Charges, Other Details

SBI also levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card.

State Bank of India or SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, according to the lender's official website - sbi.co.in. SBI offers several types of debit cards such as SBI Classic Debit Card, State Bank ATM-Cum-Debit Card, SBI Global International Debit Card and SBI Gold International Debit Card. SBI ATMs enable customers to withdraw up to a daily limit of Rs 40,000. This limit is applicable on classic debit card. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to SBI.

Here are 5 things to know about SBI ATM cards:

1. SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash' - a cash withdrawal option wherein the user gets to choose from a list of pre-defined values, PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement. cheque book request and utility bill payment, according to its website.

2. The user can also register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs.

3. SBI also levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card.

4. Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions. On top of this, SBI also charges an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM card. Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website:

Debit Card Issuance Charges Normal (Classic/Global) Nil Gold Debit Card 100/- (including tax) Platinum Debit Card 306/- (including tax) Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards) Classic Debit Card 100/- plus tax Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card 150/- plus tax Platinum Debit Card 200/- plus tax Pride/Premium Business Debit Card 300/- plus tax Debit Card Replacement Charges Rs.204/- (including tax) Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PIN Rs.51/- (including tax) Domestic Transaction Charges Transactions at State Bank Group ATMs Free Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only) Free Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: Financial Transaction: 17/- (including tax) Non-Financial Transaction 6/- (including tax) (As mentioned on sbi.co.in) 5. SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost up to the stipulated limit at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card. This includes the ATMs of State Bank of India as well as the associate banks - namely, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, according to its website.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.