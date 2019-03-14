NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Banking & Financial Services

SBI ATM Card Rules: Cash Withdrawal Limits, Transaction Charges, Other Details

The user can register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs.

Banking & Financial Services | | Updated: March 14, 2019 17:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI ATM Card Rules: Cash Withdrawal Limits, Transaction Charges, Other Details

SBI also levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card.


State Bank of India or SBI currently offers over 50,000 ATMs (Automated Teller Machines) in India, according to the lender's official website - sbi.co.in. SBI offers several types of debit cards such as SBI Classic Debit Card, State Bank ATM-Cum-Debit Card, SBI Global International Debit Card and SBI Gold International Debit Card. SBI ATMs enable customers to withdraw up to a daily limit of Rs 40,000. This limit is applicable on classic debit card. Higher value cards permit daily withdrawal limits of up to Rs 1 lakh per day, according to SBI.

Here are 5 things to know about SBI ATM cards:

1. SBI offers many services to its customers through its ATMs. These include cash withdrawal, 'fast cash' - a cash withdrawal option wherein the user gets to choose from a list of pre-defined values, PIN change, balance enquiry, mini-statement. cheque book request and utility bill payment, according to its website.

2. The user can also register for IMPS or Inter-mobile Mobile Payment System service at State Bank of India ATMs.

3. SBI also levy charges on customers for various uses of an ATM-cum-debit card.

4. Customers are charged for transactions at ATMs over and above the mandated numbers of free transactions. On top of this, SBI also charges an annual maintenance fee on possession of an ATM card. Here are the various charges of SBI's ATM cards as stated on bank's website:

Debit Card Issuance ChargesNormal (Classic/Global)Nil
Gold Debit Card100/- (including tax)
Platinum Debit Card306/- (including tax)
Debit Card Annual Maintenance Charges (Recovered at the beginning of the second year onwards)Classic Debit Card100/- plus tax
Silver/Global /Yuva /Gold Debit Card150/- plus tax
Platinum Debit Card200/- plus tax
Pride/Premium Business Debit Card300/- plus tax
Debit Card Replacement ChargesRs.204/- (including tax) 
Duplicate PIN/ Regeneration of PINRs.51/- (including tax) 
Domestic Transaction ChargesTransactions at State Bank Group ATMsFree
Other Bank ATMs - Up to 5 Transactions during a calendar month (for savings bank account only)Free
Other Bank ATMs – Beyond 5 transactions(in Savings account) AND other than savings account: 
Financial Transaction:17/- (including tax)
Non-Financial Transaction6/- (including tax)

(As mentioned on sbi.co.in)

5.  SBI's ATM cards allow users to transact free of cost up to the stipulated limit at any State Bank Group using any State Bank ATM-cum-debit card. This includes the ATMs of State Bank of India as well as the associate banks - namely, State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur, State Bank of Hyderabad, State Bank of Mysore, State Bank of Patiala and State Bank of Travancore, according to its website.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SBI ATM card chargesSBI ATM card transaction charges

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rahul GandhiMasood AzharAlbert EinsteinElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHarley DavidsonMercedes AMG C43Mi Note 7 ProVoter List

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top