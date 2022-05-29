Startup Zilingo's Communications Head Resigns After Co-Founder's Exit

Startup Zilingo's communications head Naushaba Salahuddin has resigned

Almost two months after Singapore-based commerce business Zilingo's co-founder Ankiti Bose was fired over allegations of financial irregularities, the company's Head of Communication and Public Relations Naushaba Salahuddin, has also resigned.

Ms Salahuddin, who was earlier suspended for seeking to question her employer's media statements after Ms Bose's removal, expressed hope that truth will prevail.

The former communications head of Zilingo announced her resignation on LinkedIn last week, saying, “As I possibly risk facing more threats and discredit for expressing dissent and for this post, I can walk away knowing that I gave this company my all. It has been one of my biggest learning curves, and I have met some of the best people who I am now proud to call my closest friends. I am immensely grateful and humbled by all the support and kindness I got, especially from my industry contacts, during this tumultuous time in my career.”

“I have faith that the truth will still prevail. While I wish to share more revelations in the coming days, it is now absolutely critical that you all appreciate the sensitivity of the situation, and understand that not just me but several other individuals may be coming under threat and duress for standing by the truth,” she wrote further.

Meanwhile Ms Bose has alleged social media abuse post her exit from Zilingo, claiming that her personal information was leaked without her permission.

The startup had sacked Ms Bose, the 30-year-old entrepreneur on March 31 after receiving "complaints of major financial irregularities”, media reports said.

Ms Bose announced on May 27 that she had obtained an expedited protective order against a Twitter user from the Singapore courts. Her statement did not name the user, the reports further said.

Zilingo is supported by Sequoia Capital India and Southeast Asia, Temasek, German investment firm Burda, and Belgian family office Sofina, among others, and is valued at over $800 million.