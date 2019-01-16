Partial Relief For Start-Ups As Centre Eases Angel Tax Exemption Rules

Angel Tax is imposed on the difference between the premium value and fair market value of shares.

The government has notified changes to Section 56 of the Income Tax Act, in a move that brings relief to start-up founders and investors dealing with the issue of "Angel Tax". In a notification, the government today said that all DIPP-recognised start-ups can apply to the department for approvals requesting exemption from Angel Tax, or Section 56 2 (viib) of the Income Tax Act, which will then be sent to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for approval.

Angel Tax is imposed on the difference between the premium value and fair market value of shares.

The changes are applicable to start-ups, recognised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, where the amount of paid-up share capital, and share premium of the capital after the proposed issue of share does not exceed Rs 10 crore.

The notification specifies a list of documents that start-ups will have to submit to the DIPP while seeking approval. The CBDT is mandated to either approve or reject the applications within 45 days.

The development comes on the back of multiple start-up communities and investors writing to the finance minister and the commerce minister, and today to the Prime Minister's Office, seeking that the law that taxes angel investment is struck down.