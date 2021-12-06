Star Health's Share Allotment Expected Tomorrow. Read How To Check Status, Here

Star Health's shares are expected to be allotted on December 7 to successful bidders

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Star Health is expected to announce its share allotment process tomorrow, i.e. on December 7. Successful bidders will be able to check their allotment status through the BSE website and also with the registrar KFintech's website.

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company had floated its initial public offer (IPO) last week. However, the offer did not receive a great response from investors due to its high value.

It was subscribed only 79 per cent as employees and high net worth individuals stayed away from the offer.

The IPO drew bids for 35.6 million shares against 44.9 million shares offered. Qualified Institutional Buyers booked only 1.3 times the portion reserved for them. The retail buyers category was subscribed 1.1 times. However, non institutional buyers and employees subscribed only 19 per cent and 10 per cent of the portion set aside for them.

Meanwhile successful bidders can check their share allotment status of Star Health by following these steps on the BSE website:

Visit the following link on the BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx. This will take the investor to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application'. There one needs to select the ‘Equity' option.

After this, select "Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Limited" option should be selected from the drop-down menu. Once this is done, then the application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is to be mentioned by the bidder. After clicking on the "I am not a Robot" option to verify oneself, click on "Search". This will show the status of the application.

The same procedure is to be followed while checking the allotment status on KFintech's website.