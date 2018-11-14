NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

SpiceJet Reports Second Straight Quarterly Loss 

Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 per cent to Rs 845 crore, while total income from operations rose 3.8 per cent.

Earnings | | Updated: November 14, 2018 14:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SpiceJet Reports Second Straight Quarterly Loss

The company had posted a profit of Rs 105 crore a year earlier.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd reported its second straight quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by higher fuel costs and a weaker rupee. Standalone net loss, which excludes results of units SpiceJet Merchandise and SpiceJet Technic, was Rs 389 crore ($53.90 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared with a profit of Rs 105 crore a year earlier. Aircraft fuel expenses climbed 55.8 per cent to Rs 845 crore.

A combination of rising oil prices, high fuel taxes, a weak rupee, low fares and intense competition have slashed profits in the world's fastest-growing aviation market which is clocking 20 per cent annual passenger growth.

Rivals Jet Airways and InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns the country's largest domestic carrier by market share - IndiGo, also reported losses for the September quarter.

SpiceJet, based in Gurugram, said its results were expected to pick up over the next two-three quarters and that it would take deliveries of 10 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in September-December.

Shares of SpiceJet were up 3.50 per cent, while the broader Mumbai market was almost flat.

($1 = Rs 72.16 Rupees)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SpiceJetSpiceJet lossSpiceJet earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rafale DealTamil NewsHOP LiveLive TVLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusTennis ElbowMaruti Suzuki ErtigaAutomatic CarsAntibiotic AwarenessDiabetes DayNokia 8.1Donald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top