Shapoorji Pallonji Group Files For Separation From Tatas

The Shapoorji Pallonji Group on Thursday sought a formal separation from Tata Group in the Supreme Court. as the two conglomerates have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2016 when Cyrus Mistry, scion of the family that controls the SP Group, was sacked as chairman of Tata Sons. The Shapoorji Pallonji or SP Group, which is the largest minority shareholder in Tata Group, believes it is necessary to separate interests from the auto-to-steel conglomerate.

One of the country's largest construction firms, the SP Group has an 18.37 per cent stake in Tata Sons on the back of a decades-long relationship. Tata Sons is the holding company of Tata Group.