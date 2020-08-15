Government Grants 5-Month Extension To Complete Renewable Projects

The government has granted a five-month extension to August 24 to all renewable energy projects that were under implementation on the March 25, when the country went under nearly a seven-week complete lockdown, an official statement said on Friday.

"This blanket extension, if invoked by the RE (renewable energy) developers, will be given without case to case examination and no documents/evidence will be asked for such extension," said the statement.

Previously, the government had asked developers to produce evidences that delays in meeting completion deadlines are triggered by disruption of the supply chains due to the spread of coronavirus in China or any other country.

Some of the companies who had won projects between July and August 2018 and had a July 2020 deadline include Aditya Birla Renewables and SoftBank-backed SB Energy, a banking source told news agency Reuters in February.

The timelines for intermediate milestones of a project may also be extended within the extended period provided for commissioning, it said.