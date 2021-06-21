Smart Cities Mission Goes Past Five Years Deadline. Read About Its Progress Here

Smart Cities Mission has completed only 17 per cent worth of projects sanctioned for selected cities

The ambitious Smart Cities Mission project was launched on June 25, 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It envisaged creation of 100 'smart cities' over a period of five years, i.e. till 2020.

The objective of the scheme was to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to its citizens, a clean and sustainable environment and application of 'smart' solutions.

The 'smart city' proposal included core-infrastructure elements such as assured water supply, electricity supply, sanitation and solid waste management, efficient mobility and public transport, affordable housing, safety and security, health and education.

To achieve these objectives, several projects for the selected cities were envisaged which would enable them to achieve the tag of 'smart cities' at the end of the mission.

However more than five years down the line, as on January 31, 2021, the Smart Cities Mission has managed to complete only 17 per cent of total worth of projects sanctioned under it.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Urban Development, till January 31, 2021, out of the total proposed projects worth Rs 2,05,018 crore (as per the approved smart cities proposals), only projects worth Rs 35,457 crore or only 17 per cent of the total worth of projects have been completed.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, 5,422 projects worth Rs 1,76,911 crore (86 per cent of the total amount of Rs 2,05,018 crore) were tendered. Out of these, work orders had been issued for 4,636 projects worth Rs 1,41,857 crore.

Out of these too, work has been completed only in 2,189 projects worth Rs 35,457 crore.