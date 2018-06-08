Small Finance Banks Offer Higher Interest Rates On Deposit. 5 Things To Know

As new entrant, the brands of small finance banks are not yet established.

Small finance banks generally offer higher interest rates as compared to many leading banks in India. Small finance banks are niche banks which provide financial inclusion to small businesses, micro and small industries, and marginal farmers, among others. The aim behind small finance banks is to provide financial inclusion to sections of the economy not being served by other banks. Some of the popular small finance banks are Ujjivan small finance bank, AU small finance bank, Equitas small finance bank, Fincare small finance bank, among others.