Skill India Scheme: Find Out How Many Got Skilled And Found Jobs In First Phase

Under Skill India initiative of Government, one crore candidates have been trained in four years

Centre's Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) was launched in 2015 with the aim of providing skill training through short term training (STT) to 40 crore youth till 2022.

The Prime Minister had launched PMKVY on July 15, 2015, on the occasion of the first World Youth Skills Day, under the NDA government's Skill India initiative.

He had set the target of providing skill training to 40 crore people by 2022 on the same occasion.

Total number of candidates trained under PMKVY

According to figures provided by Ministry of Skill Development, which is the nodal ministry for implementing the scheme, till January 19, 2021, around 1.07 crore candidates have been trained across the country, Out of this, 46.27 lakh candidates have been given short term training under the scheme.

How many candidates have got job placements?

The figures further elaborate that out of these 46 lakh trained youths, around 19 lakh have been placed in diverse sectors.

While 46.27 lakh youth have been given short term training, the remaining 60.68 lakh candidates have been given orientation, which means they have been given recognition for their prior learning or training.

The tenure of this scheme, which is known as PMKVY 2.0, was for four years, i.e. between 2016-20.

New version of scheme

The NDA government has now approved PMKVY 3.0 (2020-21), which is a new and modified version of PMKVY 2.0. It was approved and launched on January 15, 2021 and under this, the Centre aims to train eight lakh people pan India during the year with an outlay of Rs 948.90 crore.

The new version of the scheme will encourage and promote skill development throughout the country under short term skilling space, official sources said.

The new scheme shall be upgraded, based on learning from the previous schemes with the basic premise of creating a skilled and certified Indian workforce, which not only contributes towards the growth of India but also drive India to become the global skill capital, top official sources informed.