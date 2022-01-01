Shiba Inu Was The Most Popular Crypto In 2021 With 43 Million More Views Than Bitcoin

Shiba Inu is a spin-off of an existing meme coin - Dogecoin

Over the last 12 months, Shiba Inu has received more than 188 million views. On the other hand, Bitcoin, the world's most popular cryptocurrency, is in second position with 145 million views — about 43 million more than Shiba Inu — during the same period, according to CoinMarketCap, a cryptocurrency price tracking website. Shiba Inu is a spin-off of an existing meme coin — Dogecoin, which received its own share of fame during 2021. Interestingly, Dogecoin was ranked No. 3 in the list with 107 million views.

They were followed by Cardano and Ethereum, at the fourth and fifth places, with 86 million views and 81 million views, respectively.

On Christmas Day, CoinMarketCap shared the rankings on its official Twitter handle. It captioned the post, “Regardless of ranking, here's what CoinMarketCap users ended up viewing the most this year!”



Regardless of ranking, here's what #CoinMarketCap users ended up viewing the most this year! ???? ???? #CoinMarketCapUnwrappedpic.twitter.com/CDP1ZXv5jI — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) December 24, 2021



Though Shiba Inu is just 15 months old, it is at present the 13th largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market cap of over $18 billion. In October, the cryptocurrency had surged over 133 percent within four days, reaching an all-time high of $0.000088.

Over time, it has continued to find favour amongst investors and crypto exchanges and other entities alike.

In the past, Shiba Inu supporters have hyped the meme coin using hashtags such as “SHIBARMY”, “ShibaSwap”, “shibainu”, “shibainucoin”, among others.

Then, in November, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken had tweeted that list Shiba Inu on its trading platform if the tweet got over 2,000 likes.



????♥️????♥️????♥️????♥️????@brianchoffman said if we get 2,000 likes we will list $SHIB tomorrow - but he doesn't think we can do it.#SHIBArmy where you at?



???? ???? ????

???? ???? ♥️ — Kraken Exchange (@krakenfx) November 1, 2021



Another factor that may have made this digital asset popular could be the rumours circulating in the cryptocurrency world that Shiba Inu is likely to be listed on the popular stock trading app, Robinhood. These rumours picked up in October. Shiba Inu is already listed in Coinbase, another popular cryptocurrency trading platform, and Public, a retail trading app that rivals Robinhood.