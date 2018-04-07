NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Shatabdi Latest Premium Train To Get Upgraded Under Operation Swarn

Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi train now boasts of GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information system

Economy | | Updated: April 07, 2018 21:00 IST
Under Project Swarn, there would be better hygiene in toilets of Rajdhani, Shatabdi

The Amritsar-bound Shatabdi train has become the latest premium train to be given a facelift under Operation Swarn. The new upgraded 12029/12030 New Delhi-Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express started its spruced-up journey from Saturday, April 7 from the national capital. Under the Project Swarna, which was launched in the last month of 2017, a detailed programme to significantly improve passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains was planned around ten different criteria namely: coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, punctuality, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under the project was of Sealdah Rajdhani (12314 New Delhi-Sealdah) which was launched on December 29, 2017 from New Delhi.

In the first spruced up Rajdhani train, the major revamp work entailed the following:

A. Complete interior painting to an aesthetic International colour scheme and LED lighting to improve illumination.

B. Better hygiene by providing 'auto janitor' system in toilets.

C. Health faucets, stainless steel wash basins improved soap dispenser and better quality dustbins, carefully chosen locations for ergonomic convenience.

D. CCTV (closed circuit television cameras) in doorway area and aisles to monitor any suspect activity with data storage.

Similarly, 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be covered under the project Swarn.
Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna:    
S NoRailwaysTrain No.FromTo
1ECoR22811/12BhubaneshwarNew Delhi
2ECoR22823/24BhubaneshwarNew Delhi
3ECR12309/10Rajendra NagarNew Delhi
4ER12301/02HowrahNew Delhi
5ER12305/06HowrahNew Delhi
6ER12313/14SealdahNew Delhi
7NR12439/40RanchiNew Delhi
8NR12441/42New DelhiBilaspur
9NR12453/54New DelhiRanchi
10SWR22691/92BangaloreH.Nizamuddin
11SWR22693/94NizamuddinBangalore
12WR12951/52Mumbai (BCT)New Delhi
13WR12953/54Mumbai (BCT)H.Nizamuddin
14WR12957/58AhmedabadNew Delhi

The latest addition to the Swarn project, Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express boasts of the features that include:

A. Impressive interiors with anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping on the doorway, gangway as well as the inside of the toilets

B. GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information system

C. LED lighting

D. The passenger announcement system also plays soothing music.

E. Modular fittings in the toilets.

F. Framed pictures and paintings depict culture and heritage of India. 

