Shatabdi Latest Premium Train To Get Upgraded Under Operation Swarn

Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna: S No Railways Train No. From To 1 ECoR 22811/12 Bhubaneshwar New Delhi 2 ECoR 22823/24 Bhubaneshwar New Delhi 3 ECR 12309/10 Rajendra Nagar New Delhi 4 ER 12301/02 Howrah New Delhi 5 ER 12305/06 Howrah New Delhi 6 ER 12313/14 Sealdah New Delhi 7 NR 12439/40 Ranchi New Delhi 8 NR 12441/42 New Delhi Bilaspur 9 NR 12453/54 New Delhi Ranchi 10 SWR 22691/92 Bangalore H.Nizamuddin 11 SWR 22693/94 Nizamuddin Bangalore 12 WR 12951/52 Mumbai (BCT) New Delhi 13 WR 12953/54 Mumbai (BCT) H.Nizamuddin 14 WR 12957/58 Ahmedabad New Delhi

The Amritsar-bound Shatabdi train has become the latest premium train to be given a facelift under Operation Swarn. The new upgraded 12029/12030 New Delhi-Amritsar Swarn Shatabdi Express started its spruced-up journey from Saturday, April 7 from the national capital. Under the Project Swarna, which was launched in the last month of 2017, a detailed programme to significantly improve passenger experience on Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains was planned around ten different criteria namely: coach interiors, toilets, onboard cleanliness, punctuality, catering, linen, staff behaviour, security, onboard entertainment and real time feedback. The first revamped rake of Rajdhani under the project was of Sealdah Rajdhani (12314 New Delhi-Sealdah) which was launched on December 29, 2017 from New Delhi.A. Complete interior painting to an aesthetic International colour scheme and LED lighting to improve illumination.B. Better hygiene by providing 'auto janitor' system in toilets.C. Health faucets, stainless steel wash basins improved soap dispenser and better quality dustbins, carefully chosen locations for ergonomic convenience.D. CCTV (closed circuit television cameras) in doorway area and aisles to monitor any suspect activity with data storage.Similarly, 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be covered under the project Swarn.The latest addition to the Swarn project, Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express boasts of the features that include:A. Impressive interiors with anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping on the doorway, gangway as well as the inside of the toiletsB. GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information systemC. LED lightingD. The passenger announcement system also plays soothing music. E. Modular fittings in the toilets.F. Framed pictures and paintings depict culture and heritage of India.