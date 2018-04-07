Shatabdi Latest Premium Train To Get Upgraded Under Operation Swarn

In the first spruced up Rajdhani train, the major revamp work entailed the following:
A. Complete interior painting to an aesthetic International colour scheme and LED lighting to improve illumination.
B. Better hygiene by providing 'auto janitor' system in toilets.
C. Health faucets, stainless steel wash basins improved soap dispenser and better quality dustbins, carefully chosen locations for ergonomic convenience.
D. CCTV (closed circuit television cameras) in doorway area and aisles to monitor any suspect activity with data storage.
Similarly, 14 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi trains will be covered under the project Swarn.
|Rajdhani Trains covered under Project Swarna:
|S No
|Railways
|Train No.
|From
|To
|1
|ECoR
|22811/12
|Bhubaneshwar
|New Delhi
|2
|ECoR
|22823/24
|Bhubaneshwar
|New Delhi
|3
|ECR
|12309/10
|Rajendra Nagar
|New Delhi
|4
|ER
|12301/02
|Howrah
|New Delhi
|5
|ER
|12305/06
|Howrah
|New Delhi
|6
|ER
|12313/14
|Sealdah
|New Delhi
|7
|NR
|12439/40
|Ranchi
|New Delhi
|8
|NR
|12441/42
|New Delhi
|Bilaspur
|9
|NR
|12453/54
|New Delhi
|Ranchi
|10
|SWR
|22691/92
|Bangalore
|H.Nizamuddin
|11
|SWR
|22693/94
|Nizamuddin
|Bangalore
|12
|WR
|12951/52
|Mumbai (BCT)
|New Delhi
|13
|WR
|12953/54
|Mumbai (BCT)
|H.Nizamuddin
|14
|WR
|12957/58
|Ahmedabad
|New Delhi
The latest addition to the Swarn project, Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Express boasts of the features that include:
A. Impressive interiors with anti-graffiti vinyl wrapping on the doorway, gangway as well as the inside of the toilets
B. GPS-enabled passenger announcement and information system
C. LED lighting
D. The passenger announcement system also plays soothing music.
E. Modular fittings in the toilets.
F. Framed pictures and paintings depict culture and heritage of India.