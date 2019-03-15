Sensex, Nifty On Track To Clock Five-Day Winning Streak Led By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 472 points.
Domestic equity benchmarks (the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index) were on track for a fifth straight day of gains led by a rally in banking and information technology heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 472 points or 1.25 per cent to 38,226.86 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed as much as 1.21 per cent or 110 points to 11,480.
Here are five things to know:
- As of 2:37 pm, the Sensex traded 1.16 per cent or 139 points higher at 38,194 and the Nifty 50 index was 1.17 per cent or 132 points at 11,475.65.
- Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Bankex Index's nearly 2 per cent gain. Information technology, power, utilities and finance indexes also rose between 2 and 1.5 per cent each.
- On the NSE, the Nifty Bank Index surged to an all-time high level of 29,517.50.
- On the flipside, S&P BSE Telecom and S&P BSE Metal indexes were trading lower with the telecom gauge as the top loser, down nearly 2 per cent.
- The mid- and small-cap shares were underperforming their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.76 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was up 0.1 per cent.
