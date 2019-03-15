Sensex, Nifty On Track To Clock Five-Day Winning Streak Led By Banks

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 472 points.

Domestic equity benchmarks (the S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index) were on track for a fifth straight day of gains led by a rally in banking and information technology heavyweights like Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 472 points or 1.25 per cent to 38,226.86 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed as much as 1.21 per cent or 110 points to 11,480.