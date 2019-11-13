Sensex Falls Over 150 Points From Day's High Amid Volatility: 10 Things To Know

Eight out of the 11 sectoral indices on the NSE were trading in the negative territory.

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses on Wednesday after starting the session on a flat note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 102.09 points to touch 40,447.17 on the upside before sliding as much as 168.06 points to hit 40,279.11 on the downside at the weakest level in morning deals. The NSE Nifty index swung 51.35 points in a range of 11,895.45-11,946.80. Investors awaited the outcome of a Cabinet meeting and the release of macroeconomic data due later in the day.