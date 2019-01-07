NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Closes 155 Points Higher, Nifty Ends Above 10,770: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Monday: Thirty two out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with advances.

Market | | Updated: January 07, 2019 15:44 IST
The Nifty realty index closed 1.19 per cent higher, while Nifty IT index settled 1.12per cent higher.

Domestic stock markets ended Monday's session on a higher note following global markets on signs of an easing trade tension. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index closed at 35,850.16, up 155.06 points or 0.43 per cent, from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved 49.25 points or 0.46 per cent higher to finish at 10,776.60. The gains on Dalal Street were led by IT, realty and banking stocks. Thirty two out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with advances.
  1. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 381.85 points during the session to touch 36,076.95 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 climbed 108.6 points to register an intraday high of 10,835.95.
  2. Prominent gainers on the Nifty index included Axis Bank (+2.86 per cent), Bharti Infratel (+2.79 per cent), Tata Motors (+2.40 per cent), Titan (+2.11 per cent) and Grasim (+1.95 per cent).
  3. Axis Bank (+2.84 per cent), Tata Motors (+2.64 per cent), Infosys (+1.57 per cent), Maruti (+1.54 per cent), NTPC (+1.51 per cent) and ONGC (+1.30 per cent) led the upmove on Sensex.
  4. The Nifty realty index closed 1.19 per cent higher, while Nifty IT index settled 1.12 per cent higher.
  5. Shares of watch producer Titan Company Ltd settled at 2.11 per cent higher on the NSE after the company on Friday said it expects a 22 per cent growth in full year jewellery business. HDFC Bank's shares were up after the lender said that the deposits aggregated as of December 31 was about 853 crore rupees.
  6. Supportive global cues following robust US jobs data for December and US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the Federal Reserve would be flexible in policy decisions this year bolstered trading sentiments on Monday, analysts were quoted as saying in a Press Trust of India report. 
  7. "We have positive outcome from the US and China. Our market is showing relatively better signs of stability due to this," said Deven Choksey, Founder, KR Choksey Investment Managers. Both the US and China have expressed an interest in settling their tariff war. Envoys of both nations will have discussions during meetings on Monday and Tuesday. 
  8. Optimism ahead of Q3 earnings season which begins this week also boosted trading sentiments on Monday. Top software services exporters Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd are scheduled to report their results for the December quarter on January 10 and January 11, respectively.
  9. Analysts are now looking out for upcoming events. "Global cues and key IT and banking results would determine the course of market during the next few days," said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.
  10. Domestic institutional investors, meanwhile, bought equities to the tune of Rs 240.60 crore, while FIIs sold shares a worth Rs 157.72 crore on Friday, according to provisional data. (With inputs from agencies)


share marketsStock markets closing bell

