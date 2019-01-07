Sensex Closes 155 Points Higher, Nifty Ends Above 10,770: 10 Things To Know

The Nifty realty index closed 1.19 per cent higher, while Nifty IT index settled 1.12per cent higher.

Domestic stock markets ended Monday's session on a higher note following global markets on signs of an easing trade tension. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index closed at 35,850.16, up 155.06 points or 0.43 per cent, from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved 49.25 points or 0.46 per cent higher to finish at 10,776.60. The gains on Dalal Street were led by IT, realty and banking stocks. Thirty two out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with advances.