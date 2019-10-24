Sensex Falls 38 Points, Nifty Settles Below 11,600

The Nifty PSU banking index settled 3.45per cent lower.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes settled on a negative note on Thursday led by losses in banking shares. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 38.44 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 39,020.39 while the NSE Nifty ended at 11,582.40, down 21.70 points from the previous close. Bharti Infratel, Grasim, Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and GAIL were among the prominent losers in the Nifty 50 basket of shares. Infosys, SBI and HDFC Bank were the top contributors to the declines on Sensex.

The Nifty PSU banking index settled 3.45 per cent lower.

Shares of Infosys closed over 2 per cent lower after the firm said that the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had started a probe into the whistleblower complaints that were flagged earlier this week.

