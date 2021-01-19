Sensex Surges Over 800 Points, Posts Best Single-Day Gain In Four Months

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes clocked their best single-day gains since September 25, 2020 on Tuesday (January 20,2021) on the back of a broad-based buying interest. The benchmarks snapped their two-day losing streak as investors resorted to value buying at lower levels. During the session, Sensex rose as much as 936 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 14,546.05.

The Sensex climbed 1.72 per cent or 834 points to close at 49,398 and Nifty 50 index rose 240 points or 1.68 per cent to settle at 14,521.