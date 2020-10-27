Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Day On Losses In Bank, Metal Stocks

Share Market News: The Nifty metals index fell 0.89%

Domestic share markets inched lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, pulled down by banking and metal stocks, as rising coronavirus cases globally soured appetite for equities. The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.26 per cent to 11,738.85 by 9;30 am, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 40,016.82.

Sentiment was weak across Asia as concerns grew over a second wave of virus infections in the United States and Europe, sending MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 0.43 per cent.

The Nifty Banking index was down about 0.2 per cent, with IndusInd Bank falling 3.35 per cent.

ICICI Bank declined 2.5 per cent, while the country's largest lender State Bank of India dropped 2.08 per cent.

The Nifty metals index came down 0.89 per cent.

However, Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 5.6 per cent after the private sector lender beat expectations for September-quarter profit on Monday.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel and automaker Tata Motors are scheduled to report earnings later in the day. Their shares were down about 0.3 per cent each in early trading.