Sensex, Nifty End Flat; Metal, FMCG Shares Gain, Banks Fall

The Indian equity benchmarks came off intraday low levels to close on a flat note as gains in metal, FMCG and auto shares were offset with losses in banking and financial services shares. The Sensex fell as much as 754 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 14,416. Growing calls, including from an industry body, to impose curbs at the national level to rein in the COVID-19 spread dampened investor sentiment, analysts said.

The Sensex ended 64 points lower at 48,719 and Nifty 50 index advanced 3 points to close at 14,634.