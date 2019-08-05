Sensex Slumps 500 Points, Nifty Below 10,850 Amid Broad-Based Selloff

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes along with rupee nosedived in Monday's session after Asian shares slid to 6-1/2-month lows on Monday and the yuan slumped to a more than decade trough as a rapid escalation in the Sino-US trade war sent investors stampeding to traditional safe harbours including the yen, bonds and gold. The Sensex fell as much as 525 points to an intraday low of 36,593.32 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index slumped below its important psychological level of 10,850.

As of 9:22 am, the Sensex fell 473 points or 1.27 per cent to 36,645.09 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 149 points or 1.35 per cent to 10,848.

Seventeen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading lower led by the S&P BSE Metal Index's nearly 3 per cent fall.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Information Technology index rose 0.3 per cent tracking weak rupee against the dollar.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.